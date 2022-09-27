Citroen goes ‘Back to the Future’ with new digital-age logo

Citroen becomes the latest car maker to deliver a more digitally-friendly logo with a similar design harking back to its original 1919 logo.

As the car world increasingly lives online, car makers are running away from their glitzy, 3D, chrome and shadow-embellished logos towards something simpler, so on-screen images remain consistent.

We’ve seen Nissan and Toyota deliver mobility-friendly logos, MINI harking back to the 1990s with a new minimalist logo, Volvo deliver a new ‘Flat’ logo, and BMW deliver a new logo that’s really an old logo. We’ve also seen VW’s new ‘Flat’ logo, although their ‘R’ logo seems to have missed the brief.

Now, it’s Citroen’s turn to deliver a new logo for the digital age – and a new brand signature, “Nothing Moves Us Like Citroën” – and they’ve gone the same route as BMW by using an old logo – Citroen’s 1919 logo (see Citroen’s logo history below) – as inspiration for their newest corporate identity (above).

The new Citroen logo, which on cars will be infra-red, will start to roll out on production cars from next year (2023), and will be first seen on a new Citreon Concept we’ll see before the end of the month. So, this week then.

Citroen CEO Vincent Cobee said:

As we embark on probably the most exciting chapter in our illustrious 103-year history, the time is right for Citroën to adopt a modern and contemporary new look. Our new identity is an elegant symbol of progress as we move our customers physically in daring, forward-looking vehicles that challenge traditional industry rules, and emotionally by ensuring their entire experience – particularly going electric – is more affordable, comfortable and enjoyable whatever their wants and need.