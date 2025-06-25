Classic Mini REIMAGINED by Callum and Wood & Pickett – costs from £75,000

Ian Callum’s design company has teamed up with Wood & Pickett to reimagine the Classic Mini. Costs from £75,000.

The love for the Classic Mini still runs strong in the British psyche, with almost every car lover either having owned a Mini in their youth or having had one in the family and evoking nostalgic memories of the swinging ’60s for many.

That love for the Classic Mini has led to umpteen restomods hitting the market to empty the pockets of well-heeled Classic Mini lovers, from the Tolman Mini Cooper S to ‘official’ Mini EV conversions.

Now, Ian Callum – formerly Jaguar’s style guru – has teamed up with famed Mini fettleers Wood & Pickett to give their take on the Classic Mini.

Based on a fettled Mk5 Mini – the last of the Minis – the engine gets upsized from 1275cc to 1301cc with a new cylinder head, custom exhaust and fuel injection to boost power from 63bhp to 110bhp, a set of ventilated discs, new suspension and a set of new 13.0″ alloys designed by Callum.

Cosmetic tweaks include Wood & Pickett wheelarch extensions, new bumpers and LED lights, with the interior treated to a wood makeover and tan leather, metal switches and even a small screen with Apple CarPlay for smartphone mirroring.

Ian Callum said:

The Mini is one of the most important cars ever created not just for its innovative engineering, but for what it represents culturally as a symbol of British ingenuity and style. It’s a car that broke the rules and became a global icon. To reimagine it through the lens of CALLUM, with Wood and Pickett’s craftsmanship, has been deeply rewarding.

The first Callum Mini has been delivered to David Gandy, and if you want Callum to create a bespoke Classic Mini you’ll need to find at least £75,000.