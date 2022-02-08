DS E-Tense Performance is a 793bhp look at DS’s future EVs

The DS E-Tense Performance is revealed as a look at DS’s future EV potential, delivering 793bhp from a pair of electric motors.

It’s six years since the original DS E-Tense Concept arrived as an electric GT sporting 396bhp of electric power, lots of concept bits and claiming to be a look at the future of DS EVs.

Now the E-Tense is back as DS reveals the DS E-Tense Performance Concept as, you’ve guessed it, a look at the future possibilities for DS EVs, complete with a paint job that looks just the same as the original E-Tense Concept.

Despite DS apparently using the same pot of paint on the E-Tense Performance as they did on the original E-Tense Concept, elsewhere things have moved on. Quite a bit.

Under the striking, angular, carbon fibre tubbed coupe body lies a drivetrain nicked from DS’s Formula E single-seater, endowing the E-Tense Performance with a twin motor setup delivering 793bhp, twice that of 2016’s E-Tense Concept.

That pair of electric motors – 330bhp at the front, 463bhp at the back – is powered by a battery mounted in the ‘central-rear’, said to provide ideal weight distribution, and using chemistry not currently in use and immersive cooling for the cells.

DS isn’t giving away any performance figures for the E-Tense Performance – but it will be around 2.0 seconds to 62mph – but they are actually building one and testing it – on track and road – and promise performance figures in due course.