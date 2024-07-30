Electric Audi A6 e-tron TEASED ahead of tomorrow’s reveal

The new electric Audi A6 e-tron – and the A6 e-tron Avant – teased ahead of an unveiling due tomorrow, 31 July 2024.

Just like most of the VW Group, Audi is still rolling out new EVs in the hope of persuading buyers it’s the way to go, despite no real indication of growing demand, and is changing its nomenclature in the process so even-numbered Audis are EVs and odd-numbered Audis are ICE. Which is why the new Audi A5 is really what we have long known as the Audi A4.

Now it’s time for the next instalment of Audi’s EV rollout with the Audi A6 e-tron arriving tomorrow, with Audi publishing a teaser photo (above) to give us an idea of what to expect.

Of course, we’ve already got a good idea of what the new A6 will look like thanks to the A6 e-tron Concept we saw a couple of years ago, so dilute that promise a little and what we’ll see tomorrow will be pretty much it.

Underpinning the new A6 EV is the new PPE architecture co-developed with Porsche (it underpins the new Macan Electric), and although Audi isn’t being forthcoming about the new A6’s powertrains, it’s a fair assumption they won’t stray far from the offerings on the Q6 e-tron.

That will mean and 800-volt setup with a 100kWh battery and around 396bhp in the A6, and over 500bhp in the S6 with range of over 400 miles.

The arrival of the new A6 e-tron will also see the ICE model updated shortly to become the new A7 with Audi dropping the current coupe A7 in the process.

All will be revealed tomorrow.