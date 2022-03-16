Electric BMW i7 and new BMW 7 Series to DEBUT in April

BMW is set to reveal the new electric BMW i7 alongside the new 7 Series on 20 April, with the new 7 Series offering ICE and PHEV powertrains.

We’ve seen the arrival of a new Mercedes S-Class and its electric sibling the Mercedes EQS in the 18 months, and arch-rival BMW is about to play catch-up with the debut of a new BMW 7 Series and an electric BMW i7 on 20 April.

BMW has now confirmed the arrival of the new 7 Series and i7 with a big-grille teaser (above), although we’ve already seen a camouflaged version of the i7 from BMW last year.

The new i7 will, says BMW, be the most powerful version of the new 7 Series, and it’s expected to follow in the footsteps of the BMW iX with its powertrains.

If that’s the case, its top offering is likely to use the powertrain from the iX M60 which has 611bhp and 811lb/ft of torque, with BMW stating its range will be in excess of 300 miles, and that it will be a ‘Sporty’ saloon, differentiating it from the EQS.

Inside, BMW is going big screen with the i7 and 7 Series, with a 31″ ‘Theatre’ screen folding out of the roof for a cinematic experience in the back, an interior likely to be similar to the iX.

All will be revealed on 20 April 2022.