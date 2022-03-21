Electric BMW iX1 TEASED ahead of debut this year to (sort of) replace the BMW i3

The new electric BMW iX1 is teased by BMW as a sort of replacement for the i3, ahead of a debut later this year together with a new ICE X1.

BMW told us to expect the innovative – and now quite elderly – BMW i3 would soldier on until 2024 because people keep on buying it. But then they had a change of heart and last year declared i3 production will end this July. But what’s to replace the i3?

Well, any i3 now will be a saloon take on the i4 as BMW’s EVs start to properly roll out, so we need to look at the BMW X1 as the root for an i3 replacement, and it’s due to be renewed this year and will come not just in ICE versions but as the BMW iX1 too with an EV powertrain.

Ahead of that arrival later this year, BMW has released a teaser sketch (above) to give us an idea of what to expect. Although it wouldn’t take a BMW insider to give us an idea of what it’s going to look like.

Present and correct is a big squared-off kidney grille and blue highlights around the grille and air vents (likely to be blocked off in the iX1), all not a million miles away from the new IX3.

The iX1 will share its platform with the ICE X1 models, and BMW say it will have a range of 250-270 miles, although no details yet on power or battery sizes.

Expect more details on the iX1 in the coming weeks and months ahead of its arrival shortly after the new ICE X1 arrives.