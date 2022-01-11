Electric Citroen e-C4 gets new CHEAPER e-C4 Sense entry-level model in a range tweak

The Electric Citroen e-C4 gets a range update for 2022, with a new entry-level model – the Citroen e-C4 Sense – costing from £28,495.

It’s only five minutes (well, last October) that the electric Citroen e-C4, and its ICE siblings, got a bit of a tweak. But Citroen is back again for more titivations for the electric e-C4 with a range of updates which includes a new, cheaper, entry-level model – the Citroen e-C4 Sense.

The new e-C4 Sense costs from £28,495 and, as a new entry-level version to replace the dropped Sense Plus model, it gets a bit of a spec drop, but it’s still decent enough.

The spec includes 18″ alloys, LED headlights, folding electric mirrors, Keyless, rear parking sensors, Climate, 10″ infotainment – with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto – and Advanced Comfort Suspension and seats.

Next up is the newly-named Shine Edition (replacing the Shine model) costs from £30,495 with the same level of kit as the outgoing model including heated steering wheel, front and rear parking sensors, HUD, Active Cruise, Blind Spot, traffic sign recognition and Safety Plus Pack.

The top of the range e-C4 model remains the e-C4 Shine Plus (from £34,995) with Posh Sound, heated front seats, leather, wireless phone charging, and more.

Whichever of the tweaked e-C4 range you opt for you get the same 134bhp electric motor powered by a 50kWh battery and with an official range of 217 miles.