Electric Jaguar I-Pace WON’T be part of Jaguar’s electric future

The electric Jaguar i-Pace – Jaguar’s only electric car – won’t be part of the new range of Jaguar EVs and will be dropped in 2025.

It’s more than five years since the Jaguar i-Pace was officially revealed, and it looked to be a cracking EV offering not just the now must-have electric powertrain, but decent handling too.

But despite all the promise, the i-Pace hasn’t exactly set the EV market on fire with stellar sales, selling just 7,307 globally in 2022.

So it’s perhaps not a surprise to learn from Autocar that the i-Pace isn’t going to be with us for much longer, and rather than joining Jaguar’s new range of EVs it will be canned in 2025.

That makes sense as Jaguar aims to compete in the same market as Porsche and Bentley with the new Jaguar EVs, and the i-Pace – which starts at £70k – is too ‘downmarket’ for Jaguar’s new ambitions.

But fear not, because if the idea of an i-Pace floats your boat there are plenty of secondhand bargains floating around at massive discounts from a new i-Pace.

We found quite a few i-Paces for sale for under £25k, with a 2020 i-Pace with under 40k miles in amongst. Less than the price of a new MG4.

Which makes a used i-Pace an appealing second-hand buy.