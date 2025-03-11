Electric Jaguar Type 00 Concept STRUTS its stuff at Paris Fashion Week [Video]

The Electric Jaguar Type 00 Concept puts in an appearance at Paris Fashion Week, in a more fetching blue and chauffering Barry Keoghan.

Nothing in the car world last year was as controversial as the reveal of the electric Jaguar Type 00 as Jaguar revealed the first look at its all-electric future.

Looking nothing like any Jaguar before – and eschewing all links to Jaguar’s storied history – the Type 00 looked rather like a cartoon take on a Bentley Continental GT, with an upright nose, flush surfaces, no rear window, long bonnet and upright nose and very slim light signatures.

At the reveal, JLR’s Gerry McGovern said, “Type 00 is a pure expression of Jaguar’s new creative philosophy. It has an unmistakable presence. This is the result of brave, unconstrained creative thinking, and unwavering determination”, and a brave design is certainly was, especially in its unappealing ‘Pink’ paint job and minimalist interior.

Of course, the Type 00 is a concept which takes Jaguar’s new design to extremes, and although the production four-door GT, which will arrive later this year, follows a similar brief it looks less extreme than the Concept.

That said, it’s clear Jaguar is happy to alienate their customer base (apparently, it expects to lose 85% of its returning customers) in a quest to appeal to the young, newly rich fashionistas and influencers and the like, a market the Type 00’s new outing underlines.

Jaguar has taken the Type 00 to Paris Fashion Week, painted it in a more appealing shade of blue and shoved Irish actor Barry Keoghan in the passenger seat to garner a bit of publicity and get it front and centre in front of its target market.

And, to be fair, it does look impressive – although divisive – and much more appealing in blue.