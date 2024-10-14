Electric MINI Cooper and MINI Aceman John Cooper Works models arrive as the first JCW EVs

MINI reveals John Cooper Works models of the new electric MINI Cooper and MINI Aceman, with a bit more power and JCW tweaks.

MINI has been busy rolling out electric models, but so far we’ve had nothing more powerful than the MINI Cooper SE Sport. But now the first electric MINI JCW models arrive for a bit of added performance and swagger.

THE EV JCWs are, for now, the MINI Aceman and MINI Cooper, which you might expect would be badged as the MINI Cooper John Cooper Works and the MINI Aceman John Cooper Works. But they’re not. Instead, MINI has dubbed them the MINI John Cooper Works Electric and MINI John Cooper Works Aceman respectively. Never mind, we’ll just call them the Cooper JCW EV and Aceman JCW EV for simplicity.

Both MINI JCW EVS get the same powertrain, with a 245bhp electric motor with 251lb/ft of torque driving the front wheels, enough for 0-62mph in 5.9 seconds (6.4 seconds for the more brick-like Aceman), but if you want to use all the horses you’ll need to show a ‘Boost’ button on the steering wheel.

The battery is the same size as other MINI EVs at 54.2kWh and promises range of 251 miles in the Cooper EV and 243 miles in the Aceman, with a charging rate of 95kW. Which seems a bit meagre.

Other JCW titivations include tweaked suspension for an even more exaggerated Go-Kart feel, Red Roof, Red Brake Callipers, 19″ alloys on the Cooper and 19″ on the Aceman, a JCW body kit, JCW front seats and a black interior with lots of red highlights.

The MINI Cooper JCW EV costs from £38,420 (only a few hundred pounds more than the MINI Cooper SE Sport EV) and the MINI Aceman JCW EV from £40,220, with first deliveries due in spring 2025.