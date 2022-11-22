Electric Pininfarina Battista BLASTS to 62mph in 1.86 seconds

The Electric Pininfarina Battista set new performance records, hitting 62mph in just 1.86 seconds, and braking as impressively.

It’s getting on for four years since the electric Pininfarina Battista opened reservations as a new electric hypercar, with bonkers specs and serious performance potential.

But with underpinnings borrowed from the Rimac Nevera, delivering up to 1900bhp and claiming to hit 62mph in under 2.0 seconds – with prices the wrong side of £2 million for each of the 150 cars planned – it was never going to be a sloth.

Now, a bit late in the day, Pininfarina has been able to lay down some official performance figures at Nardo for the Battista – and they’re impressive.

The headline 0-62mph was dispatched in a really very silly 1.86 seconds and 124mph in a just as ridiculous 4.49 seconds.

But it wasn’t just getting up to speed quickly the Battista was good at, it’s also good at stopping, braking from 62mph to a standstill in just 31 metres – a new record for a (very heavy) EV.

Pininfarina’s Paolo Dellacha said:

In Battista, we have achieved performance beyond our original, extreme targets. Perfectly optimized weight distribution and low centre of gravity are at the heart of this result. The combination of bespoke chassis and suspension tuning, tyres proven over many thousands of test miles and four-motor torque vectoring delivering unprecedented power enables Battista to be the fastest-accelerating road-legal car in the world.

Pininfarina Battista 0-124mph Video