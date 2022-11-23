Electric Polestar 2 hits 100,000 – and the UK has 10,000 of them

The electric Polestar 2, the first full EV from Volvo’s offshoot, passes the 100k mark, with 10 per cent of those in the UK.

It’s five years since Polestar revealed its first car after morphing from a Volvo performance badge to a fully-fledged brand, with the Polestar 1 a performance PHEV Coupe with 592bhp, great looks (very similar to the 2013 Volvo Concept Coupe) and a big price tag.

But the Polestar 1 was just an opening gambit, a halo project for just 500 units a year, ahead of the main Polestar range to come as pure EVs.

The first ‘proper’ Polestar was the Polestar 2, a rival for the Tesla Model 3 and revealed in early 2019 before going into production in the spring of 2020 in China.

Now, some 30 months since production started, Polestar has just built the 100,000th Polestar 2 in China, a Grey car heading for Ireland, one of the newest territories for Polestar. And the UK is also quite keen on the Polestar 2, with 10,000 on the roads already, 5,000 of which have been delivered so far this year.

Hitting 100k production is significant for Polestar although small compared to Tesla’s Model 3 production, but it’s early days for Polestar, despite which, in Europe, the Polestar 2 is outselling cars like the Audi Q4 e-Tron, BMW i4 and even the car which provides its powertrain and platform – the Volvo XC40 Recharge.

Polestar commented:

We aim to accelerate the shift to the electric age by getting as many as possible behind the wheel of an electric vehicle, and with 100,000 Polestar 2s produced, that shift is well underway.