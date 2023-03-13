Electric Porsche Cayenne and new range-topping K1 SUV CONFIRMED by Porsche

At its Annual Press Conference, Porsche confirmed the electric Porsche Cayenne for production and a new ‘K1’ range-topping electric SUV.

Porsche is heading hard down the electric route, with the Porsche Taycan already in production, the Electric Porsche Macn next up and the 718 Boxster and Cayman Electric already confirmed.

Now, to no one’s great surprise, Porsche has used its Annual Press Conference to confirm that following the arrival of the Macan Electric in 2024 and the 718 Electric duo in 2025, there will be an electric Cayenne too. So, sensibly, that will be in 2026.

It seems that, just like the Macan, the new Porsche Cayenne Electric will be sold alongside a revamped ICE Cayenne, with the electric Cayenne using the same PPE Platform as the Macan with an electric motor on each axle, torque vectoring, four-wheel steering and 800v architecture for faster charging.

Also on the way from Porsche – following the arrival of the electric Cayenne – is a new range-topping K1 SUV aimed, primarily, at the US and Chinese markets and costing more than the current range-topping Cayenne GTS – so, pushing up towards £200k – and underpinned by the new Porsche SSP Sport Platform. Porsche says:

This new vehicle concept is designed to offer strong performance and automated driving functions with the typical Porsche flyline, along with a completely new experience inside the vehicle. This will be based on the platform SSP Sport developed by Porsche.

All this is part of Porsche’s push to have EV sales account for 80 per cent of volume by 2030, although that number is unlikely to include an electric 911 anytime soon.