Electric Rolls-Royce Spectre was Rolls-Royce’s BEST-SELLING model in Europe in 2024

Rolls-Royce reveals the electric Spectre was their best-selling model in Europe in 2024 as it announces a £300 million investment in Goodwood.

It’s more than two years since the first Rolls-Royce EV was revealed – the Rolls-Royce Spectre – and 2024 was the first full year of sales. And it’s done rather well.

In Europe, the Spectre was the best-selling Rolls Royce model, outselling the Cullinan, and globally it was the second best-seller behind the Cullinan. Which is impressive, and appears to have surprised even RR.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that Rolls-Royce has also announced an investment in its Goodwood facility of £300 million to deliver its second EV and to extend its bespoke offerings, the biggest investment since Goodwood opened in 2001.

RR’s sales for 2024 amounted to 5,712 which is down a little on 2022 (6,021) and 2023 (6,0323) but still the third best year on record and in line with expectations as 2024 saw model updates for the Cullinan and Ghost.

Rolls-Royce also had a good year with its ‘Bespoke’ offerings for clients who want their RR to be different to anyone else’s, with bespoke content value rising by 10%.

Chris Brownridge, CEO Rolls-Royce Motor, said:

In 2024, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars reaffirmed its position as an authentic luxury house by crafting the most complex, personal, and valuable motor cars in its history. This momentum means it is necessary for us to invest more than £300 million in extending the Home of Rolls-Royce. 2024’s record Bespoke results demonstrate our clients are increasingly drawn to the marque to create ever more ambitious and valuable motor cars, thereby enjoying the exceptional and highly personalised experience that Rolls-Royce ownership unlocks. This underscores our commitment to creating value for our clients and those with a stake in our business.