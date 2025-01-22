Electric Skoda Elroq PRODUCTION starts – UK customer cars due in the spring

Production of the new electric Skoda Elroq – Skoda’s new entry-level EV – starts in Skoda’s Czech factory. UK customer cars are due in the spring.

Skoda, just like all legacy car makers, is desperately trying to turn car buyers on to electric cars, but a look at Skoda’s sales for 2024 shows that although it increased sales across the board it failed to improve EV sales, which actually fell despite discounts.

Skoda’s only EV offering in 2024 was the Enyaq, but now it’s revealed the Skoda Elroq as a smaller, entry-level offering and put it on sale in October.

The headline starting price for the Elroq is a not too disturbing £31,500, although at that price it’s probably being sold at a loss by Skoda because that’s less painful than failing to meet new EU average emissions targets and facing big fines.

But despite only going on sale in October, and no deliveries due until the spring, there are already discounts of pushing on 20% for the Elroq in Germany – according to Auto Bild – so it’s likely something similar will be the case in the UK before long.

Now, the new Elroq has gone into production in the Czech Republic ahead of UK deliveries starting in the spring. Skoda’s Andreas Dick said:

The production launch of our new Elroq compact SUV at our main plant is a great accomplishment for the entire team. Sharing the assembly line with its electric sibling, the new Škoda Enyaq, alongside the local production of MEB platform battery systems, creates significant synergies in production and cost efficiency, which ultimately benefits our customers.

If you plan on buying an Elroq as a local runaround, it’d probably make sense to hold off until discounts arrive in the UK, or wait a year and grab a secondhand one at half list.