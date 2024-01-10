Electric Skoda Enyaq Laurin and Klement price and spec confirmed as it goes on sale in the UK

The new range-topping model for Skoda’s electric Enyaq range – the Skoda Enyaq Laurin and Klement – goes on sale in the UK.

If someone had suggested, just a few years ago, that the entry-level price for a fairly modestly-sized Skoda SUV was £40k, and by the time you added a few bits and a bit more power you’d be paying over £50k, it would have caused much hilarity.

But in the modern world of EVs, a £40k entry-point for the electric Skoda Enyaq is considered ‘affordable’, so it’s no surprise that Skoda has decided that what Enyaq buyers really want is a more expensive model to splurge over £50k on.

Revealed last year – and now on sale in the UK – the new Skoda Enyaq Laurin and Klement fits the bill, with a raft of additional kit and prices starting at £51,340 for the regular Enyaq and £53,240 for the Enyaq Coupe.

Whether you opt for the SUV or the Coupe, you get the same 77kWh battery and 281bhp electric motor and range in the SUV of 342 miles (345 miles in the Coupe) and good for 0-62mph in 6.7 seconds.

Titivations for the L&K models include platinum grey detailing on the bumpers, rear diffuser and mirrors, chrome window frames and roof rails, body-coloured side skirts, ‘Crystal Face’ grille, LED Matrix headlights, LED rear lights, 20″ alloys (21″ optional) and privacy glass.

Inside, there’s a choice of L&K Shell (beige leather) or L&K Black (black leather), ventilation and massaging front seats, heated rear seats, HUD, Canton Sound and heated windscreen.

Now on sale, Skoda says first deliveries will be later in 2024, which is usefully vague.