Electric Volvo EX60 LEAKED ahead of Volvo’s planned reveal this week

The new electric Volvo EX60 will be revealed on Wednesday (21/01/26), but it’s already leaked out online.

Volvo has had a few trials and tribulations with its rollout of new EVs, with models like the range-topping EX90 (the EV equivalent of the XC90) proving particularly problematic, with missing functionality and glitchy software.

Thankfully, for Volvo, they did the pragmatic thing and dropped plans to have the EX90 replace the XC90 and instead gave the more than a decade-old XC90 a makeover to keep it appealing and on sale. The upshot of which is that last year (2025) – the first full year of EX90 sales – the ICE XC90 outsold the EX90 by more than 6 to 1.

Lesson learnt, Volvo has recently updated the ICE XC60 to keep it on sale as its electric counterpart – the new Volvo EX60 – arrives, which it will on Wednesday. But, as is the interweb’s way, it’s already leaked on Reddit.

What we see is no surprise, as it’s a Volvo SUV with very similar proportions to the XC60, but with looks which are very similar to the EX90, with a mainly closed-off front end with Thor headlights and a typical Volvo interior, new Platform and over 500 miles of EV range,

With the Volvo XC60 Volvo’s best-selling (and best-selling of all time) model, still with over 230k sales last year (2025), the new EX60, however good it is, is going to have an almost impossible task on its hands to replace the XC60.