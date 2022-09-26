The new Electrified Nissan Qashqai e-POWER and Juke Hybrid go into production in Sunderland as Juke and Qashqai hit 5 million produced.

You may not think of Nissan as a UK car maker but it is, producing the LEAF, Qashqai and Juke in Sunder land – and building batteries – and building more than Vauxhall and MINI and as many as Jaguar and Land Rover combined.

As production of the new Nissan Qashqai with Nissan’s innovative e-Power hybrid gets underway in Sunderland, and production of the Juke Hybrid too, Nissan announces it’s now passed the 5 million production mark for the Qashqai and Juke.

The new powertrains for the Qashqai and Juke mean that all three Nissan models produced in the UK at least have electrified versions.

The new electrified versions of the Qashqai and Juke are part of a £500 million investment in Sunderland, including new battery assembly for both the e-Power Qashqai and Juke Hybrid, with a further £1bn investment in EV360Zero bringing together EVs, renewable energy and battery production in Sunderland.

Alan Johnson, Nissan’s UK Manufacturing VP, said:

With more than five million customers, Qashqai and Juke are two of our plant’s most successful and popular models ever. Both e-POWER and hybrid technologies are firsts for the team in Sunderland, so it’s fantastic to see the electrified versions rolling off our two production lines.