Entry-level Mercedes-AMG SL 43 ARRIVES – with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine

Mercedes extends the new AMG SL range with the arrival of the AMG SL 43, complete with a 2.0-litre four-pot engine and electric exhaust gas turbo.

The Mercedes SL always was the pinnacle of Mercedes, with the rock-solid build quality, big V8 engine (well, you could have a six if you really wanted to) and proper class. But it went off the boil a bit in later years and became anything but cool.

But Mercedes looks to have given the SL a proper future, and proper appeal, with the arrival of the new Mercedes-AMG SL, with proper sporty credentials but the ability to cosset too. And, of course, V8 engines in the SL 55 and SL 63.

But now it’s time for Mercedes to deliver a new SL model to sit below the SL 55 and SL 63, and it’s the Mercedes-AMG SL 43 – and comes with an engine with half the cylinders. But not just any old four-pot, but the M139 we’ve seen in many an A-Class range-topper.

But here in the SL 43, Mercedes has fitted the lower-power version of the M139 delivering 381bhp to the back wheels, but it’s also given the engine a single electric exhaust gas turbo, using the 48V electric system of the SL, and derived from F1 Tech, to deliver boost from the off, with the starter-generator chucking in an additional 14bhp for short bursts. That translates in to a 0-62mph of 4.9 seconds and top speed of 171mph.

There’s not much in the way of changes, apart from the engine, to mark the SL 43 out from its V8 siblings, apart from the SL 43 badge, slightly different lower vents at the front and oval tail pipes.

No prices for the new Mercedes-AMG SL 43 yet.