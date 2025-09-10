Ferrari 849 Testarossa arrives to REPLACE the Ferrari SF90

The Ferrari 849 Testarossa is revealed as a replacement for the Ferrari SF90 with 1036bhp, new looks and much titivation.

It’s been six years since the Ferrari SF90 arrived as Ferrari’s first plug-in Hybrid, and apart from the arrival of the SF90 XX in 2023, not much has changed. But now it has.

Say hello to the new Ferrari 849 Testarossa, reviving an iconic Ferrari badge and replacing the SF90, although it’s more an evolution of the SF90 rather than a new model.

Power for the 849 still comes from the SF90’s 3.9-litre V8, but with new cylinder heads, exhaust manifolds, revised valvetrain and bigger turbos conspiring to boost power from the ICE by 49bhp to 1036bhp.

The hybrid bit of the 849’s powertrain is much the same as the SF90’s, with a pair of electric motors at the front and one helping the ICE at the back and able to run in EV mode for around 16 (gentle) miles, with the combination of ICE and Electric motors delivering 0-62mph in 2.25 seconds and 0-124mph in 6.35 seconds aon the way to over 200mph.

A revised suspension setup in the 849 and new tyre options help keep weight the same as the SF90, and there’s beefier brakes too, with ABS Evo brake-by-wire and the Ferrari Integrated Vehicle Estimator (FIVE), which uses sensors to calculate stuff like Yaw to adjust traction and torque vectoring.

Despite underpinnings basically the same as the SF90, the 849 gets a completely new look from the glasshouse down, with hints of the Ferrari Daytona in its nose treatment, deep channels down the flanks, and ‘Twin Tail’ rear end with active central section which pops up when required. Inside, there’s a new steering wheel with proper buttons and a more driver-focused wraparound feel.

No UK prices yet for the 849, but in Europe, the Coupe costs from €460,000, the Spider (pictured below) from €500,000 and, if that’s not enough and you want stuff like more trick suspension and carbon fibre bits, then you can opt for the €52,500 Assetto Fiorano package.