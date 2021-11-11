Ferrari BR20 is a one-off GTC4 Lusso-based, 1950s-inspired, V12 delight

The Ferrari BR 20 is a one-off special for a deep-pocketed Ferrari customer, based on the GTC4 Lusso with 1950s Ferrari design influences.

It’s no secret that if you have pockets deep enough – pockets with several million in loose change, that is – Ferrari will help you spend that on a one-off design to suit your tastes and wishes. Just as Eric Clapton did.

But you don’t have to be Slowhand-famous to commission a one-off from Ferrari, so although the reveal of Ferrari’s latest one-off – the Ferrari BR20 – is for an anonymous customer, the car is no less interesting.

Based on the GTC4Lusso Platform, the BR20 eschews its ‘estate’ back-end (as this is Ferrari, that should probably be ‘Breadvan’ back-end) in favour of a coupe roofline with flying buttresses, with the back seats of the GTC4 dumped in favour of a leather-lined storage area, echoing Ferrari coupés of the 1950s and 60s.

The roof of the BR20 is painted black to connect the windscreen with the rear screen, new tailpipes in a new diffuser, new face with new slimmer headlights and an entirely cohesive and appealing retro-look, but with modern four-wheel drive from the 6.3-litre V12 under the bonnet.

Inside comes in for makeover too, trimmed in two shades of brown leather and carbon-fibre with seats in dark brown Heritage Testa di Moro leather with silver cross-stitching and oak trim with carbon-fibre inserts.

Ferrari says of the BR20:

Designed for a longstanding client who was deeply involved in every step of its creation, the Ferrari BR20 represents a true interpretation of the traditional coachbuilder’s art, successfully transforming an existing model in a masterful and unique way taking inspiration from and paying homage to the company’s core values of innovation and passion.

So how much is the Ferrari BR20? No idea, but it’ll be in seven figures.



