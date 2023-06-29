Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale and XX Spider revealed – and they’re road legal

The SF90 XX Stradale and SF90 XX Spider are revealed as Ferrari’s latest ‘XX’ track monsters, but this time they’re road-legal too.

The Ferrari SF90 is a monster of a Ferrari in its own right with 986bhp and remarkable performance but now, just as it has in the past, Ferrari has taken a road-focussed car at the top of its offerings and made it in to a track king. Say hello to the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale and its sibling the Ferrari SF90 XX Spider.

This time, though, Ferrari has decided that unlike in the past, with cars like the LaFerrari-based Ferrari FXX K, they would meld the Special Series with the XX programme to deliver a Ferrari built for the track but still road-legal.

Ferrari is building just 799 Coupes and 599 Spiders, but whichever you pick after your lottery win comes with Ferrari’s 3.9-litre V8 complete with polished ports, tweaked compression ratio and a trio of electric motors – two at the front and one between the engine and gearbox – for a total output of 1,015bhp, and an eight-speed DCT.

Aero doubles the downforce compared to the regular SF90, with modified underbody, side new louvres, new front splitter and rear diffuser and an enormous rear wing adjustable for low drag or high downforce.

The engine tweaks, aero modifications and suspension titivations add up to a 0-62mph of 2.3 seconds and a top speed of 199mph, with Side Slip Control controlling what you’re playing at and a ‘Qualifying mode throwing in a power boost when exiting corners, and improved braking.

Inside isn’t a big change from the regular road car, and comes with an Alcantara dash, racing seats and plenty of carbon fibre.