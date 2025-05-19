Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid Pop joins the new Grande Panda range at just £18k

Fiat announces the Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid Pop as a new addition to the new Grand Panda range, costing from just £18,035.

The new Fiat Grande Panda was revealed last summer as Fiat committed to affordable cars, available as a hybrid or EV, and back in January, Fiat announced prices starting from £18,995. Which, in the context of today’s car prices, seemed something of a bargain.

Available in two trim levels – Icon and La Prima trim options – but now, before any Grande Pandas start arriving with customers, Fiat has announced a new, even cheaper, model with the Grande Panda Hybrid Pop, which starts at an even more reasonable £18,035.

Sitting below the Icon trim, the Hybrid Pop loses stuff like alloy wheels (it gets 16″ steel wheels), privacy glass and roof rails, but to does keep a 10.25″ infotainment, Air Con, rear parking sensors and LED lights.

Power for the Hybrid Pop comes from a 1.2-litre turbo three-pot petrol helped by a 28bhp electric motor, allowing EV running at low speeds for short distances, with a combined output of 108bhp to the front wheels through a six-speed auto ‘box.

If the Pop is a bit too basic for your needs, the price only ramps up to £19,035 for the Icon trim and £21,035 for La Prima, and if you want to go full EV then the price starts at £21,0235 for the entry-level model and £24,035 for the La Prima model.

The new Fiat Grande Panda – including the new Grande Panda Pop – goes on sale this summer in the UK.