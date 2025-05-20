The Fiat Grande Panda 4×4 Concept is revealed as Fiat reinvents the original Panda 4X4 as a probable addition to the new Grande Panda range.

It’s been a year since the new Fiat Grande Panda arrived as a budget Hybrid and EV offering, and now, with the Grande Panda soon going on sale in the UK, Fiat has added a new entry-level Grande Panda to the offerings, which we saw yesterday, and now it looks like we’re getting a Grande Panda take on the old Panda 4×4 too.

Fiat has revealed the Grande Panda 4×4 Concept this morning, although with Fiat saying “…the new Grande Panda 4×4 project is destined to be a manifesto for a fresh vision of sustainable mobility” it seems certain the 4×4 is heading for production.

Fiat isn’t giving much away about the powertrain, but it does say it will have an electrified rear axle, so we assume it’ll use the Grande Panda’s Hybrid setup to deliver power to the front wheels with an electric motor at the back to deliver some off-road chops.

Added butch for the Grande Panda 4×4 means a roof rack with pixel lights – with room for a full-size spare wheel – all-terrain tyres, steel wheels, skid plates, 4×4 badging and the ubiquitous black cladding, with a paint job harking back to an original Panda 4×4 special edition.