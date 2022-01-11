Fiat (Panda) RED and (Tipo) RED join the (500) RED for a full (RED) range from Fiat

Fiat extends its model offerings supporting the (RED) charity by rolling out (RED) editions of the Panda and Tipo to join the (500) RED.

In case you missed it when the Fiat (500) RED was revealed back in September, (RED) – brackets and all – is a charity set up by U2 frontman Bono, and Bobby Shriver, to partner with big companies to raise funds to fight pandemics; originally aimed at AIDS, but now with Covid they have an added direction.

The collaboration between (RED) and Fiat now gets extended to deliver a (RED) model across the entire Fiat range. But as Fiat doesn’t have much of a range anymore, it means the arrival of the (Panda) RED and (Tipo) RED to join the (500) RED covers every model Fiat offers.

The Fiat (Tipo) RED (from £23,595) comes in Cross hatchback styling, with (RED) logo on the B-pillar and red door mirrors, as well as a Passione Red paint job (although you can have Grey, White or Black – which sort of undermines the vibe), with seats made of recycled materials.

The Fiat (Panda) RED (costs from £15,775) is based on the 500 City trim, with the same cosmetic tweaks as the Tipo, and fitted with Fiat’s FireFly mild-hybrid engine.

Both the Fiat (Panda) RED and (Tipo) RED go on sale tomorrow (12 January 2022).