First Aston Martin DBX707 customer car rolls off the line in Wales

The first customer Aston Martin DBX707 – the new range-topping DBX – rolls off the line in Wales as customer deliveries begin.

Despite the arrival of Lawrence Stroll as its new ‘White Knight’, Aston Martin is still embroiled in turmoil and disappointing results, with former AMG boss Tobias Moers now gone as AML tries to turn itself into the ‘British Ferrari’.

But there are bright lights still glowing at AML, with DBX sales delivering more than AML’s traditional models have ever managed, and some new product. Like the range-topping DBX707.

Revealed back in February, the very first DBX707 has rolled out of AML’s plant in wales and heading for a customer in one of the 50 countries the DBX707 is sold. AML aren’t saying, but it’s a RHD DBX707 so we assume it’s staying at home.

The buyer of this first 707 is getting what AML call ‘The World’s most powerful luxury SUV’, complete with a 4.0-litre V8 with 697bhp, good for 0-62mph in just 3.3 seconds, as well as a new nine-speed wet-clutch auto ‘box, tweaked air suspension, beefed-up electronic diff and carbon-ceramic brakes. But all that costs from £189k, £30k more than a regular DBX.

Michael Straughan, COO AML, said:

Aston Martin is immensely proud to be manufacturing industry-leading products like DBX707 from a world-class facility in Wales, and we are delighted to see the very first model completed. As the first car delivered through the product development cycle under the leadership of Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman of Aston Martin Lagonda, DBX707 is a symbol of the new era for Aston Martin and the brand’s ability to combine ultra-luxury and high-performance.