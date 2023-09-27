First look at the new Skoda Kodiaq’s exterior in design sketch ahead of debut

The new Skoda Kodiaq will be revealed next week, ahead of which we get a design sketch showing an evolutionary design.

There’s a new Skoda Kodiaq on the way – due to debut on 4 October – and we’ve already had a reveal of the new Kodiaq’a interior. And now it’s time for a look at the exterior.

Unsurprisingly – because they have to leave something to reveal next week – Skoda has decided to deliver a design sketch of the new Kodiaq rather than an actual photo but, artistic license aside, it gives us a good idea of what’s on offer.

It appears Skoda isn’t being radical with the new Kodiaq and instead going down the evolutionary road, with a sculptured front end, bigger dimensions, sculpted bonnet, squared-off wheel arches, and alloy options up to 20″.

New TOP LED Matrix headlights make their debut on the new Koadiaq, and at the back there’s a C-shaped light signature and red bar connecting the two rear lights, with S.K.O.D.A. spelt out on the back.

Skoda’s Oliver Stefani said:

The all-new Kodiaq is both modern and dynamic, with a strikingly distinctive look. In line with the ‘form follows function’ principle, we have incorporated the first elements of our future Modern Solid design language. The design not only emphasises practicality but also enhances the aerodynamics with its dynamic shape.