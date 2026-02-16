Ford Fiesta was the BEST-SELLING used car in 2025.

The Ford Fiesta, no longer in production, was the best-selling used car in the UK in 2025, followed by the Vauxhall Corsa and VW Golf.

The last Ford Fiesta rolled off the production line in July 2023 as Ford binned its best-seller in a misguided effort to force us all into EVs, but despite Ford killing its Golden Goose, the Fiesta continues to do good business in the used car market, topping the Top 10 Used car rankings for 2025 by quite a margin.

A total of 303,090 Fiestas changed hands in 2025, well ahead of the Vauxhall Corsa with 247,853, the VW Golf with 226,082 and Ford Focus (also now binned by Ford) just behind the Golf with 218,962 sales.

Away from the cars buyers really want, EVs saw an increase in numbers with 274,815 changing hands for a 3.5% market share, which is down to far more used EVs hitting the market at prices massively below the new price, even at just a year old. PHEV sales also rose (by 6.3% to 88,032) as did HEVs (by 28.6% yo 407,531).

But ICE is still by far the dominant powertrain in the used car market, with 90% of all cars changing hands powered by ICE, with petrol-powered cars taking 56.7% of sales and Diesel-engined cars a third.

Mike Hawes, SMMT CEO, said:

A third year of used car sales growth underscores the market’s resilience, with recovering new car demand revitalising choice and affordability – especially for EVs – in the used market. The record number of buyers making the switch signals growing confidence in zero and ultra-low-emission motoring.

Top 10 Used Cars 2025 UK

FORD FIESTA 303,090 VAUXHALL CORSA 247,853 VOLKSWAGEN GOLF 226,082 FORD FOCUS 218,962 BMW 3 SERIES 157,343 MINI MINI 154,527 VOLKSWAGEN POLO 153,583 VAUXHALL ASTRA 149,410 NISSAN QASHQAI 145,207 AUDI A3 125,752