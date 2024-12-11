Former Jaguar designer Ian Callum’s Skye high performance electric ‘Buggy’ interior revealed

Callum Designs, the home of former Jaguar designer Ian Callum, reveals the interior of the Callum Skye ‘DYNAMIC’ High-Performance EV.

Jaguar’s former chief designer Ian Callum has a stellar reputation, and since leaving JLR has founded the eponymous Callum Designs to deliver nicely titivated cars like the Aston Martin Vanquish 25 and even a road-legal Jaguar C-X75.

But earlier this year Callum Designs gave us a first look at the Callum Skye, an electric ‘buggy’ promising lots of off-road thrills and performance.

Now, we get a proper look at the interior of what will be one of two versions of the Skye, with a ‘Dynamic’ version ( which is what we see here) for mainly on-road use and a ‘Capable’ model for more rufty-tufty experiences (which we’ll get a look at sometime early 2025).

The newly-revealed interior has a minimalist look with spine down the centre console, leather straps for door pulls and a modest infotainment screen in the middle.

Traditional dials sit in front of the driver with additional readouts for range, battery charge and temperature, with proper cosseting Bridge of Weir white leather and ‘Vitamin C’ bits to match the exterior and bucket seats up front and a bench in the back.

There are also rotary dials for HVAC control and other key features, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and Callum’s ‘deconstructed tartan’ digitally printed onto the leather on the door cards, centre console and glove compartment.

If the Callum Skye floats your boat, orders are now open (and there’s a Callum Sky Configurator too) with prices ranging from £80,000-£110,000.