Jaguar C-X75 Supercar is FINALLY ready for the road

The Jaguar C-X75 Supercar revealed back in 2010 but never built by Jaguar, hits the road thanks to former Jaguar designer Ian Callum.

Way back in 2010, as Jaguar and Land Rover were full of confidence and bullish about their prospects, Jaguar revealed the C-X75 as a bonkers supercar to showcase what they believed would be a halo model for the brand.

Featuring what was effectively a Range-Extender powertrain, it had an electric motor at each corner and a battery charged by a pair of micro-gas turbines delivering 780bhp and 0-62mph in 3.4 seconds (which was much more impressive then than it seems now). A year later, Jaguar had dumped the powertrain of the C-X75 for one consisting of 500bhp of motors and a 500bhp Williams F1-derived engine.

Sadly, just before Christmas 2012, Jaguar eventually concluded the timing was wrong for such an extreme and costly model and the C-X75 project was dumped.

But the C-X75 did make a return as the villains’ car in the James Bond Spectre film, looking just as it did put powered by a 5.0-litre supercharged V8, but they were models built just for the film.

Now, Callum Design, headed up by former Jaguar Designer Ian Callum, has made one of the Spectre cars road-legal for a client. Just four of the original seven stunt cars still exist, and it’s car seven Callum has engineered for a client.

The stunt cars were built around a tubular spaceframe chassis with really-derived suspension and Jaguar’s 5.0-litre supercharged V8, and Callum has made 100s of changes to make the C-X75 usable and road-legal including switchgear, exhaust, catalytic converters and engine calibration.

Other changes included improving the bodywork and panel gaps, carbon fibre surface finish enhanced and the rally-like suspension of the stunt car getting adjustments to dampers and ride height.

We have no idea how much the owner of this stunt C-X75 paid for the car (one C-X75 failed to sell in 2019 with a guide of £650-850k) or how much Callum’s work cost.

But it won’t have been cheap.