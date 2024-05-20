Former Jaguar designer Ian Callum reveals the Callum Skye – a go anywhere electric ‘super-buggy’

Callum Design reveals their first production car, the Callum Skye, an electric ‘Super Buggy’ for on and off-road and costing up to £110,000.

Ian Callum is probably;y best known for his time at Jaguar, bringing Jaguar in from the past and delivering appealing cars like the Jaguar XJ, before which he was responsible for the design of cars like the Aston Martin DB7.

Since leaving Jaguar in 2019, Callum set up Callum Designs to create special versions of existing models – like the Jaguar MKII and the Aston Martin Vanquish 25 – but now it’s time for the first bespoke effort – the Callum Skye.

Looking like a butch buggy, the Callum Sky is almost impossible to categorise, with Callum saying it “addresses a voice in the market”, and although clearly aimed at off0road use with its all-terrain tyres, good ground clearance and roomy wheelarches – and glass in the bottom of the doors for added visibility – Callum says there will be road-focussed versions too.

Inside it’s a 2+2 layout with a simple and clean dashboard with a centre console bridge with touchscreen dials and a modest infotainment screen (Callum doesn’t like giant infotainment screens), a pair of sports eats in the front and a removable rear bench.

No details on the powertrain and performance yet, apart from the fact it comes with a 42kWh battery (more than enough for a 170-mile range in a car weighing 1,250kg), an ultra-fast charging option delivering a full charge in 10 minutes and good for 0-62mph in under 4.0 seconds.

The Callum Skye will be revealed this week at Concours on Savile Row, with order books open and prices ranging from £80-110k.