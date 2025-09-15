Geely EX5 arrives to CHALLENGE EVs like the Skoda Enyaq

The Geely EX5 arrives in the UK as an electric SUV aimed at competitors like the Skoda Enyaq, with prices from £31,995.

The name Geely may not be instantly familiar to all car buyers in the UK, but even those who don’t recognise the name will know of Volvo, Lotus, Polestar and London Cab LEVC – all owned by Geely.

Now, Geely is launching under its own brand name in the UK with its first eponymous model, the Geely Ex5.

The Geely EX5 joins a crowded sector of electric SUVs, going up against competition like the Skoda Enyaq and Nissan Aryi but, but with decent specs and performance and keen pricing, it looks to be in with a shout if a bland electric SUV is your wont.

Power for the EX5 comes from a single electric motor at the front, good for 215bhp with juice provided by a 60kWh battery promising range of up to 267 miles depending on spec and promising a charge from 30-80% in 20 minutes, as well as V2L and V2V capabilities.

The EX5 comes in three trim levels, with entry-level SE (from £31,990) coming with 18″ alloys, Auto lights and wipers, heated front seats and steering wheel, Keyless, 14.4″ infotainment and 360 camera.

Pro models (from £39,990) add 19″ alloys and ‘Cloud’ interior, with range-topping Max trim (from £36,990) delivering panoramic roof, power tailgate, ventilated and massaging front seats, HUD and Posh Sound.