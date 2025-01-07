Genesis GV60 – the POSH take on the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 – gets a bit of a titivate

The Genesis GV60 – the upmarket take on the electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 – gets a minor update for 2025.

Last year, we saw the Hyundai Ioniq 5 get a very minor titivate to keep it at the top of its game with a bigger battery, new trim level and a bit of a tech update, and we also saw a similar update for the Kia EV6 – the Ioniq 5’s twin under the skin.

That just leaves the posh take on the Ioniq 5 and EV6 – the Genesis GV60 – to update, with details of its – rather minor – updates now announced ahead of it going on sale in Korea shortly and in the UK a bit later.

Genesis says this is the first comprehensive update for the GV60 since it arrived in 2021 and enhances the interior and exterior. But it’s hardly extensive.

Apparently, the exterior updates showcase Genesis’ ‘Athletic Elegance’ design by tweaking the front bumper, enhancing headlights with Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology, fitting new 21″ alloys and painting the wheel arches and bumper accents in body colour.

Inside, the GV60 retains the ‘Crystal Sphere’ rotating gear sector and gets a new 27.0″ panel that displays everything from driver information to infotainment on a single screen. There’s also a new ‘sporty’ three-spoke steering wheel.

Genesis doesn’t mention any changes to the powertrain – expect that when UK prices and specs are announced soon – but it would be reasonable to assume the 2025 Genesis GV60 will come with the same larger 84kWh battery – up from 77.4kWh – the updated Ioniq 5 and EV6 received in their update.