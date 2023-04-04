Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept sees Hyundai’s Genesis head down the Coupe SUV road

The Genesis GV80 Coupe concept is revealed in New York, previewing a production coupe take on the GV80 SUV promising a ‘sportier’ offering.

As Hyundai has another bash at establishing their posh Genesis brand in the UK – following the Hyundai Genesis which launched here at the start of 2015 with no success – the first models to arrive were the Genesis G80 saloon and GV80 SUV which went on sale in the UK almost two years ago.

Interesting and competent though the G80 and GV80 are, they’re not exactly ‘sporty’. So Genesis is planning to send the GV80 down the Coupe SUV route with the Genesis GV80 Coupe concept – revealed in New York – serving as “a statement of intent for the future, hinting towards more emotional and performance-oriented models“. So now you know.

With that intent, the looks of the GV80 Coupe are notably more sporty than its boxy sibling, with big black alloys, spoilers front and back and a body kit with flared wheel arches. There are also unique headlights which extend down the front wing.

Inside, there are bucket seats front and rear, splashes of the same orange ‘Magma’ colour as the exterior and a rear strut brace behind the back seats. Which won’t make production.

Luc Donckerwolke, Genesis boss, said:

At its inception, the Genesis brand began creating luxury sedans, which evolved into the G70, G80, and G90 models. Over the past seven years, we have added more lifestyle-oriented models to the portfolio, such as our GV80 and GV70 SUVs. Now we are pushing the envelope with more emotional cars that elevate Genesis’ performance and dynamic attributes

There’s no mention of what is likely to power the GV80 Coupe, but we’d hope it will be offered with at least the 3.5-litre twin turbo V6 offered in other markets. Although we wouldn’t be shocked if the UK only gets the same lower-powered 2.5-litre petrol as the regular GV80.

Expect the Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept to arrive as a production model before the end of 2023.