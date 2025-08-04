Honda Civic e:Hybrid gets a bit of a TITIVATE for 2025

The Honda Civic e:Hybrid gets a bit of a facelift three years after it went on sale, but the tweaks are minor and the hybrid powertrain is the same.

It’s more than four years since the Honda Civic e:Hybrid was revealed with the promise it would arrive in the UK in 2022 – which it did – with prices and specs revealed for the Civic e:Hybrid soon after.

This time around, the Civic was hybrid only (the e:Hybrid name being either a giveaway or superfluous), with its Hybrid powertrain pairing a 2.0-litre Atkinson engine with two electric motors to deliver 181bhp.

A much more conservative design than its predecessor, the e:Hybrid came with an interior similar to the HR-V with 10.2″ driver display and 7.0″ infotainment, and Honda clearly thinks they got the Civic just about right as they’ve now revealed a facelift for the Civic with very little changed.

Honda says they’ve refined the front end to make it more assertive with tweaked grilles and a black gloss finish along with a titivated bumper, new front spoiler and the deletion of front fogs (apparently the LED headlights can do the same job). Inside, little has changed apart from a new black roofliner, with new alloy designs and new colours added.

Now on sale, the new Civic costs from £33,795 in Elegance trim, £35,395 in Sport trim and £38,695 in range-topping Advance trim, all with the same 181bhp Hybrid powertrain the Civic e:Hybrid has had since launch.