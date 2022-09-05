Honda Jazz, Mazda 2 and Toyota Auris are the UK’s most RELIABLE cars

Warrantywise delivers its annual reliability index which sees the Honda Jazz declared the most reliable car in the UK, followed by the Mazda 2 and Toyota Auris.

Last week we had the 2022 list of the Top Ten most unreliable cars in the UK, according to car warranty firm Warrantywise and, as always, it was clear that the more complicated a car is the more it goes wrong.

The Range Rover grabbed the gong for most unreliable, but it was in good company with entrants from BMW, Porsche, Audi and Bentley too, with the only ‘non-premium’ car on the list the Mazda CX-5.

Now we get to the other end of the reliability stakes with Warrantywise’s list of the most reliable cars in the UK in 2022 and, to no one’s surprise, it’s dominated by cars from Japan and South Korea, with just a single European entrant in the Peugeot 107. But that was made by Toyota.

The list only contains cars less than a decade old, and it was the Honda Jazz which grabbed the gong as the most reliable, followed by the Mazda 2 and Toyota Auris, showing that if you want reliability and cheap repairs you need to buy from Japan or South Korea.

Top 10 Most Reliable Cars UK 2022

Honda Jazz Mazda 2 Toyota Auris Mazda MX-5 Toyota Aygo Kia Ceed Kia Rio Suzuki Alto Hyundai i20 Peugeot 107