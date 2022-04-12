Honda set to deliver an ELECTRIC NSX in £30bn electric push including solid-sate batteries

Honda announces a big electrification push, which looks to include a new electric NSX and GT, solid-state batteries and more in £30bn spend.

Somewhat surprisingly, Japanese car makers – even Nissan – have been slow to jump into the legislation-driven EV future, although both Toyota and Nissan are starting to play catch-up with new EVs and plans for lots more electric stuff to come.

Now, it’s the turn of Honda to outline their electric plans and, just like Toyota, they’re quite extensive.

The headline is an investment of over £30bn just on electric stuff and plans to deliver 30 new electric cars by 2030, and be building two million EVs a year by then too.

Perhaps the most interesting is what looks to be an electric NSX under a cover in the image above, alongside what we’re assuming is an electric Honda GT of some sort too.

Away from the fun stuff, Honda also plans to launch two mid to large Selectric SUVs in the US in partnership with GM – one a Honda and the other an Acura – in 2024, as well as more affordable EVs to follow.

Plans for China include 10 new EVs by 2027, with Japan getting a small CV EV ahead of the arrival of both EV cars and a new electric SUV, and in Europe, a new electric crossover previewed by the Honda e:Ny1 will arrive in 2023 to join the appealing Honda e.

Just like Nissan, Honda is also planning a demonstration production line for solid-state batteries by 2024 ahead of production in the second half of this decade, and in 2026 will roll-out a new e:Architecture platform for EVs with integrated software, and invest in swappable batteries and hydrogen vehicles.

Seems to cover all the bases.