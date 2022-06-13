Hyundai i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition comes with a £2k premium for its titivations

The recently revealed Hyundai i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition goes on sale in the UK from £38,190, a £2,120 premium over a regular i30 N.

There is no question that the Hyundai i30 N has proved that Hyundai can do proper performance hatches just as well as those stalwarts of the genre VW and Ford.

In fact, when the i30 N arrived, it not only matched the competition from Ford and VW, but did so at a bit of a bargain price. But those days are gone, with the entry-level 130 N costing from £34k and the DCT-equipped model £36k. And then there’s this, the recently revealed Hyundai i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition.

The i30 N Drive-N is a Limited Edition version of the DCT-equipped i30 N, with 800 being built and just 75 of those heading for the UK with a range of tweaks and a price tag of £38,190.

The extra cost doesn’t buy you any extra power – you still get the impressive, 276bhp 2.0-litre T-GDI powertrain with an eight-speed DCT ‘box – but you do get a raft of titivations.

The titivations include a set of 19″ dark bronze matte alloys, black badges, ‘Drive-N’ decals and a choice of Phantom Black Pearl or Serenity White Pearl paint jobs.

Inside, there are bits of Alcantara with red stitching, a numbered plaque, Drive-N carpet mats as well as Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCCA), Rear Collision Avoidance Assist (RCA) and Safe Exit Assist (SEA), systems not previously seen on the i30 N.