Hyundai Initium FCEV Concept looks to preview a replacement for the Nexo

Hyundai reveals the hydrogen-powered Initium Concept, showing Hyundai’s new ‘Art of Steel’ design and previewing the Nexo replacement.

It’s getting on for seven years since the Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Hyundai Nexo arrived to replace the Hyundai iX35 FCEV as Hyundai’s commitment to a future where hydrogen-powered cars compete with BEVs for the hearts and minds of car buyers.

But with an almost non-existent refuelling infrastructure anywhere in the world, and high prices, the Nexo was never going to be a big seller, although it has managed to rack up sales of almost 40,000 so far, although 90% of those were in South Korea, Hyundai’s home market, where purchase incentives played a big role.

Now, it looks like Hyundai’s commitment to hydrogen power is taking another step forward with what looks to be a preview of the Nexo’s replacement – the Hyundai Initium FCEV Concept.

Featuring what Hyundai is rather oddly calling ‘Art of Steel’ design language, it’s a butch-looking SUV with a coupe-like roofline said to be influenced by customer feedback, and comes with plus-shaped graphics on the running lights and tail lights to mark the Initium out as a hydrogen-powered vehicle.

Under the new skin is a new fuel-cell powertrain which comes with 201bhp and range of around 400 miles and comes with vehicle-to-load functionality for powering external devices.

Jaehoon Chang, CEO of Hyundai, said:

Hyundai Motor’s clear, unwavering commitment to hydrogen over the past 27 years is rooted in our belief in its potential as a clean, accessible and therefore fair energy source for everyone. We are dedicated to pioneering a future where hydrogen is used by everyone, in everything, and everywhere. We invite you to join us on this journey.