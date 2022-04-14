Hyundai Ioniq 5 BEATS Kia EV6 and Ford Mustang Mach-E to be 2022 World Car of the Year

Hyundai’s electric Ioniq 5 takes the 2022 World Car of the Year crown, as well as Car Design of the Year and Electric Car of the Year awards.

When we announced the 2022 UK Car of the Year winner, we did comment that it seems the only way to win a car gong is now with an EV, despite EVs accounting for a small number of sales.

That theory was proved wrong almost as soon as we voiced it, as the more pragmatic jury for the 2022 Women’s World Car of the Year declared the Peugeot 308 its winner for 2022, a car in the reach of far more buyers than any EV.

But a single swallow does not a summer make, so we’re back to EV domination in the 2022 World Car of the Year Awards with the, admittedly very good, Hyundai Ioniq 5 taking the top gong, followed by its brother from another mother Kia EV6 and Ford’s Mach-E. Good cars all, but all out of the reach of ‘normal’ buyers.

The Ioniq 5 also took the Best Electric Car and Best Car design Awards in awards dominated by EVs, with the electric Mercedes-Benz EQS taking the Luxury car gong and the electric Audi e-tron GT the Performance car award. In fact, there was just one ICE breakthrough with the Toyota Yaris Cross taking the Urban car award.

Is it time for an ICE Car of the Year category?