Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 and Ford Mustang Mach-E – 2022 World Car of the Year finalists

The 2022 World Car of the Year finalists are announced, and it’s a fight between the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 and Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Just last week, when we revealed that the 2022 UK Car of the Year is the Hyundai Ioniq 5, we bemoaned the fact that it now seems impossible for any car other than an EV to win a gong.

But, just hours later, we learnt that the Peugeot 308 is the 2022 Women’s World Car of the Year, shooting down our earlier assertion in flames.

But it looks like it’s back to business as usual with the announcement that the finalists for the 2022 World Car of the Year are the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 and Ford Mustang Mach-E – EVs one and all.

Of course, there’s nothing wrong with EVs claiming gongs – and the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 and Ford Mustang Mach-E are all very good – but it would be nice to see a more even playing field.

Still, there is a smattering of ICE models in the various category top threes, including the Toyota Yaris Cross, BMW M3, Toyota GR86, Opel Mokka and Genesis GV70, although the only category that’s EV-free is the Urban Car category (and the overall winner category).

The winners in each category – World Car of the Year, EV, Urban, Luxury, Performance and Design – will be announced at the New York Motor Show on 13 April, as voted for by 102 jurors from 33 countries.