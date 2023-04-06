Hyundai Ioniq 6 BEATS BMW X1 and Kia Niro to be World Car of the Year 2023

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is the 2023 World Car of the Year 2023, beating off competition from the BMW X1 and Kia Niro.

This time last year, Hyundai was busy celebrating the crowning of the Ioniq 5 as the 2022 World Car of the Year. Fast forward to today and they’re doing the same again, only this time it’s the Ioniq 5 in its Ioniq 6 clothes celebrating the win. Yes, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 is the 2023 World Car of the Year.

Not only has the Ioniq 6 grabbed the top gong, it also took the top spot as World Electric Vehicle and World Car Design of the Year, and Hyundai’s SangYup Lee was declared 2023 World Car Person of the Year for his contribution to cars like the Ioniq 6 and Kona. Quite the clean sweep for Hyundai.

Jaehoon Chang, Hyundai President, said:

We are thrilled to receive this prestigious honour two years in a row, which recognizes the tremendous talents and unrelenting efforts of everyone at Hyundai Motor Company to bring EVs like IONIQ 6 to market. This honour reinforces our commitment to be a global leader in vehicle electrification and will serve to embolden our efforts as a smart mobility solutions provide.

Other winners on the night included the Citroen C3 as World Urban Car, Kia EV6 GT as World Performance Car and Lucid Air as World Luxury Car.