Is Ford’s take on the Volkswagen ID.5 to be the new Ford Capri?

It looks like Ford’s next VW-based electric car will be Ford’s take on the Volkswagen ID.5 and be badged Ford Capri.

There’s still a lot of love for the Ford Capri – well, the post-1968 Ford Capri, not the earlier Consul Capri – and over the years there’s been much speculation that Ford was about to revive the iconic badge for the 21st century.

Back in 2009, it was a Focus Coupe tipped to be the new Ford Capri – and again in 2012 – in between which the Ford Evos Concept seemed to point to a new Capri.

All the predictions (or wishful thinking) have come to nought, but as Ford moves into an EV era it has made it clear it wants to revive iconic names to give a bit of ‘history’ to new EVs.

Now, once again, we get predictions of the arrival of the Capri badge, this time a report in The Sun declaring that the next EV from Ford will be badged Capri.

With the arrival of the new electric Ford Explorer yesterday, the reports that a new ‘Capri’ is on the way surely mean the new Ford Capri will be Ford’s take on the Volkswagen ID.5, just as the Explorer is a take on the VW ID.4?

That will mean the Capri becomes an electric Crossover Coupe rather than the low-slung original – in much the same way as the Puma – but, according to The Sun, it will come with twin headlights as a nod to the original Capri and will almost certainly offer the same battery and motor combinations as the new Explorer.

Apparently, when The Sun asked Ford to comment on the Capri news, they said “We don’t speculate on future product but Ford is on a mission to make electric iconic“.

So that’s a ‘Yes’ to the Capri then.