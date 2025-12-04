Is this a FIRST look at a Kia Stinger Replacement? Kia EV7 or Kia EV8? [Video]

Kia is teasing a new EV Concept on social media, which looks like it could be an electric replacement for the Stinger. EV7 or EV8, perhaps?

Kia is having a busy time rolling out EVs to try and turn buyers on to an electric future, and whatever you think about the mad dash to force us all into EVs, Kia is certainly covering all the bases it can, from the soon-to-be-revealed little Kia EV2 to the top-end Kia EV9, with rarely a misstep along the way even before the onslaught of EVs

But one car that does seem to have been a misstep is the ICE Kia Stinger, which arrived as a challenger for cars like the BMW 3 Series Gran Coupe but never succeeded in carving itself a niche in the market despite decent looks and performance.

Now, it looks like Kia is going to have another go at competing in the performance saloon arena (although it originally claimed the Kia EV6 was the successor to the Stinger) with a new swoopy-coupe saloon EV, teased on social media in a trio of teaser images (and a video) but with no further information beyond stating “A new future is on the horizon. Our vision takes shape soon.”

From what we can see, this new Kia is a swoopy four-door saloon with a long wheelbase and short bonnet, a windscreen which stretches into the roof, cameras instead of door mirrors and, if you look closely through the side window, a yoke instead of a steering wheel, and innovative light signatures.

If this new Kia is an electric replacement for the Stinger, we can expect it to come with at least the same sort of power as the EV6 GT, which has twin motors good for 640bhp.

It seems likely this new Kia Concept is heading for the Brussels Motor Show next month, with the expectation it’ll be dubbed the Kia EV7 or Kia EV8 Concept.

Kia Concept Tease December 2025 Video