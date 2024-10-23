Jaguar E-Type goes back in to PRODUCTION 50 years on

Jaguar Classic has built two Jaguar E-Type Roadsters from scratch for a client, 50 years after E-Type production ended.

Whatever you think about Jaguar’s decision to stop producing all its cars a year before the new wave of electric Jaguars is ready for the market, it’s good to see Jaguar can still build ICE cars – even if they’re effectively 60-year old models.

Yes, Jaguar is back with more ‘New’ E-Types to follow what seems like a never-ending list of restomods, but they were all based on existing cars. This time the E-Types are built from scratch.

Dubbed the ‘Jaguar E-Type Commemorative’ these new E-Types are a pair of Roadsters built in celebration of the last V12 E-Types rolling off the production line in 1974, but rather than recreate the V12, these E-Types are a faithful rebuild of the Series 1 3.8 with a few modern updates and commissioned by a client from South East Asia.

Titivations include Bridge of Wear tan leather, an anodised aluminium centre console with an engraving of a Series I blueprint and custom ‘jewellery’ by Deakin & Francis.

One of the E-Types is Black and the other Green, and under the bonnet is Jaguar’s 3.8-litre six-pot with fuel injection instead of the original carbs, and as a nod to modern needs there’s Bluetooth and even a heated screen as well as Jaguar Classis’s five-speed box instead of a four-speed.

Lennard Hoornik, CCO, said:

With E?type Commemorative, our Classic team set out to improve on an already near?perfect design. As the original creators of E?type, we are uniquely positioned to subtly integrate both aesthetic and engineering enhancements borne out of decades of knowledge, skill and passion. The unique specification and our collaboration with renowned jewellers Deakin & Francis has resulted in a machine as close to driveable precious metal as it is possible to conceive.