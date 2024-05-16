Jaguar F-Pace 90th Anniversary Edition marks the end of Jaguar’s ICE SUV

As Jaguar heads into a luxury EV future, it says farewell to the F-Pace SUV with the F-Pace 90th Anniversary Edition.

It’s not exactly a secret that Jaguar plans to be an electric-only car maker by 2025 with a small range of luxury EVs aimed at makers like Bentley and Porsche. Worryingly, although it’s perhaps just us, we’ve yet to see any physical evidence of what Jaguar is planning to launch next year.

Part of this slightly dubious plan is to dump its entire current range – even the electric I-Pace – which will be replaced by all-new EVs, so that means farewell to everything ICE from Jaguar.

We’ve already had a farewell to Jaguar’s ICE sports car with the F-Type ZP Edition last year, and now it’s a farewell to the F-Pace with the F-Pace 90th Anniversary Edition.

Sadly, the ’90th Anniversary’ of the Jaguar name first appearing on a car isn’t until 2025 when production actually ends, but equally sadly the 90th Anniversary Edition models seem a rather half-hearted effort.

The 90th Edition gets F-Pace R-Dynamic exterior titivations and ‘subtle’ badging with options including Panoramic roof, 3D Surround Camera, diamond-turned alloys, and comes with aluminium interior trim, Sport Seats with contrast stitching and ebony headliner.

The 90th Edition models can be has in S, SE and HSE trim with a choice of PHEV P400e, D300 or D200 mild hybrids. Price start at £46,805 for the D200 S rising to £66,385 for the P400e HSE.

Jaguar also tells us that the F-Pace SVR 575 was launched last year (it’s news to us) and is also available complete with JLR’s most potent supercharged V8 good for 62mph in 3.8 seconds, and comes with Suedecloth and Windsor leather, 22″ forged alloys and the usual SVR exterior titivations. It costs £87,230.