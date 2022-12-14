Jaguar F-Pace updated for 2023 including INCREASE in F-Pace PHEV EV range

Jaguar updates the F-Pace SUV with improved spec, simplified range and a 20 per cent increase in EV range for the F-Pace PHEV.

With Jaguar effectively in hibernation as it waits for its ‘transformation’ into a luxury electric car brand, there’s nothing much Jaguar can do to entice buyers into showrooms apart from titivating its very old range of cars. So say hello to a bit of a titivate for the Jaguar F-Pace, Jaguar’s best-selling model.

To help with production and make things a bit simpler, the F-Pace offerings now comprises R-Dynamic S, R-Dynamic SE Black, R-Dynamic HSE Black, 400 SPORT and SVR trim, with powertrain options of 2.0-litre petrol and diesel, 3.0-litre diesel, 2.0-litre PHEV and range-topping supercharged V8.

On the powertrain front, the big news is an improvement in range for the F-Pace P400e which gets a bigger, 19.2kWh battery improving electric range by more than 20 per cent to 40.4 miles, with 398bhp on tap when the battery is charged and good for 0-62mph in 5.0 seconds.

All F-Pace models now come with a TFT driver display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ‘Alexa’ voice control and what3words Nav, with SE Black and HSE Black models getting gloss black exterior highlights. There are also 19″, 20″, 21″ and 22″ alloys for the R-Dynamic S, R-Dynamic SE Black, R-Dynamic HSE Black and 400 Sport respectively.

Jaguar’s MD, Philip Koehn, said:

By Increasing the range of the P400e plug-in electric hybrid by more than 20 per cent, it becomes an even more attractive combination of performance, efficiency and zero-tailpipe emissions driving capability, and that’s something we’re very proud of.

The updated Jaguar F-Pace is now on sale.