Jeep Avenger 4xe REVEALED as a new hybrid all-wheel drive model

The Jeep Avenger offerings increase with the arrival of the Jeep Avenger 4xe, a hybrid Avenger with raised ride height and AWD.

Jeep’s little butch Avenger – a twin to the Fiat 600 under the skin – can be had with either an EV powertrain or an ICE one, and now it gets an extra offering with the reveal of the Jeep Avenger 4xe featuring a new hybrid powertrain.

Under the skin, the Avenger 4xe gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine good for 134bhp mated to a pair of 28bhp motors – one at each end – delivering electric-only power to the back axle and good for 62mph in 9.5 seconds, with a six-speed dual-clutch box and an e-boost function for a little boost when needed.

Cleverly, the new hybrid setup splits power 50:50 at speeds under 19mph but only uses the rear motor on demand from 19mph to 56mph and reverts to FWD at speeds over 56mph.

Jeep thinks the 4xe is the most butch Avenger offering yet, with a 10mm increase in ride height and a wading depth of 400mm, and it also gets multi-link rear suspension instead of Torsion Beam at the back (because the rear wheels are now powered) as well as improved approach, breakover and departure angles.

Other titivations for the 4xe include Mud+Snow tyres (All Terrain tyres are an option), Selec-Terrain function offering everything from Auto to Sand and Mud and Snow settings, roof bars, waterproof upholstery and new bumpers.

Eric Laforge, Head of Jeep Brand Europe, said:

The Avenger is one of the biggest success stories of Jeep in Europe with more than 90,000 orders – of which almost 30% are fully electric. In the wake of this success, Avenger 4xe will be the new benchmark in the “B-SUV” segment, offering exclusive design, top performance, and represent the full expression of Jeep’s legacy of all-wheel-drive

No price for the Jeep Avenger 4xe yet, but expect it to start at something close to £40k when it goes on sale in the UK later this year.