Kia EV3 compact electric SUV TEASED ahead of this month’s debut – set to challenge the Volvo EX30

The Kia EV3 – a new, compact electric SUV – will be revealed on 23 May 2024, aiming to challenge EVs like the Volvo EX30.

We’ve already seen Kia deliver a couple of interesting EVs, first with the EV6 and, more recently, the EV9 both of which have been well received, but neither particularly cheap – certainly at the top of the range models.

Now, Kia is about to deliver a new EV with the arrival of the EV3 this month and promising a sensible starting price.

We had a first look at the Concept EV3 back in October as Kia planned its new entry-level electric SUV, and now we get a tease ahead of its debut on 23 May. Although, from what we can see, it’s almost exactly the same as the EV3 Concept we’ve already seen (below).

The rumour mill surrounding the EV3 says it will arrive with a starting price of around £30k, which puts it up against the Volvo EX30 – and with a similar design – so it looks promising.

Similar in design to the EX30 the EV3 may be, but it’s equally similar in design to the Kia EV9 – just on a boil wash.

As to what exactly powers the EV3, we don’t know, but it seems likely we’ll have a single motor version at the bottom end good for around 200bhp, and a range-topping dual-motor AWD model with around 400bhp powered by a battery of around 70kWh.

We’ll find out on 23 May.