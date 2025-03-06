Kia EV3 is the UK Car of the Year 2025 – wins too for Skoda Superb, Hyundai Santa Fe and more

The electric Kia EV3 is the UK Car of the Year 2025, the second year in a row win for Kia and the fourth EV on the trot to win.

The new Kia EV3 was revealed late last spring as Kia’s next EV offering sitting below the EV6 and EV9, and went on sale in the UK in August with a choice of three trim levels and prices from £32,995.

It’s a strong offering from Kia in a competitive sector, and it didn’t take long for it to grab DrivingElectric’s Car of the Year 2025, and Best Family EV too.

Now the Kia EV3 has been voted UK Car of the Year 2025 – by a clear margin, it seems – the second UKCOTY gong in a row for Kia after it won last year with the EV9, and the fourth year in a row win for an EV.

Judges praised the EV3 for taking all the best bits of the EV9 and putting them on a boil wash to create the EV3, with praise too for its ride and handling, long range and value for money.

John Challen, co-chairman, UKCOTY Awards, said:.

Securing back-to-back successes in this competition has only been achieved once before, which shows the outstanding attributes and appeal of the Kia EV3. Kia has successfully grown its EV portfolio and the specification, driving range, and distinctive styling are all EV3 elements that impressed our panel of experts.

Aside from winning COTY, the EV3 has also been voted best small crossover, with other category wins by Suzuki, Skoda, MINI, Hyundai and Polestar.

UK Car of the Year Awards 2025 category winners

Small Car – Suzuki Swift

Family Car – Skoda Superb

Small Crossover – Kia EV3

Medium Crossover – MINI Countryman

Large Crossover – Hyundai Santa Fe

Executive Car – Polestar 4

Performance Car – Hyundai IONIQ 5 N